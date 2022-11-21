RACINE, OAK CREEK — The 2022 Turkey Trot is happening on the morning of Thanksgiving Day in Racine and Oak Creek. Before you gobble homemade stuffing and delicious pumpkin pie, trot to the finish line for a good cause.

This annual event orchestrated by 5Kevents.org encourages participants to donate food and necessities to be distributed to a local food pantry, Kingdom Manna Food Pantry. By participating in the Turkey Trot you can also support this mission. Become a sponsor, volunteer, donate, or simply drop off food for those in need. Registration for the Turkey Trot can be completed online for the Racine event, the Oak Creek event, or even signing up to walk remotely. Same-day registration will also be available. Want to give food donations but not sure what to bring? They will accept monetary donations too. Help the pantry reach its goal of $30,000.

Turkey Trot benefits local food pantry

The Kingdom Manna Food Pantry is managed by FINAO, a nonprofit organization that serves the local community by providing programs that build the foundation of individual lives, families and relationships.

Over the last 12 years, FINAO’s Kingdom Manna Food Pantry has served over 10 million pounds of food to help address the food insecurities burdening our communities. Through their “After School Eats” (ASE) program, FINAO was able to provide over 19,000 lunches to students for the 21-22 school year.

A 9,000-square-foot warehouse is the primary storage & distribution location for all food products. The volunteers use refrigeration and freezer trucks to house all produce, meats, and dairy products.

Donations will help FINAO build a walk-in refrigerator and freezer, which can save FINAO over $1200 per month on gas to run the trailers. Every donation and registration supports this cause while connecting with the community.

For more information about the Turkey Trot, call 1-877-570-4434 or view events at www.5Kevents.org.

