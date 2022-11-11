Follow Us

RACINE — On Veterans Day, the Racine County Eye thanks those who have served in the United States military. Regardless of branch, position, and years served, your dedication does not go unrecognized or unappreciated.

Thank you, veterans and active service members. Today we acknowledge your sacrifice and honor you.

Take a look at the individuals who have served in the gallery below.

2022 Veterans Day Gallery

Halli Lannan
US Army, 1995-2000
Thomas Diebold
US Air Force, August 1980-December 1992
Matthew Schmidt
US Air Force, 1985-2005
William R. Borowsky
US Army, 1942 – 1945
Derek Wojciechowski
US Marine, 4 years of service
Richard Kleitsch
US Army, Korean War
Jason Barrett
US Army. 1995-1999
Paul Fredrich
US Navy Seabee, 1972 – 1978
Peter J Hannes III
US Air Force, 1983-1987
Jimmy Zinetek
US Air Force, 13 years of service Credit: Jimmy Zientek
Ronald Betker
US Army, 1961-The Berlin Crisis
The Krajewski brothers: Phil (Navy), Walter (Navy), Julius (Army), Henry (Army), Bernie (Army)
Thomas Danek
US Army, 3 years of service
Steve Widmar
US Air Force, 1967-1995
Christopher Slater
US Marine, 2011-2016
James “Smitty” Smith
US Marine, Vietnam War, 1969-1971
Tom Basta (left, standing) is recognized at Gifford Elementary School alongside another Air Force Veteran. – Credit: Emma Widmar
Mackenzie (4K) and Olivia (5K) Collins and their great-grandfather, 101-year-old U.S. Navy World War II veteran, Henry Kral. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Submit a photo

Don’t see a veteran that you know? Submit a photo by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com or messaging Racine County Eye on Facebook. Please include the name of the veteran, the branch they belonged to, and the years they served.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Leave a comment