RACINE — On Veterans Day, the Racine County Eye thanks those who have served in the United States military. Regardless of branch, position, and years served, your dedication does not go unrecognized or unappreciated.

Thank you, veterans and active service members. Today we acknowledge your sacrifice and honor you.

Take a look at the individuals who have served in the gallery below.

2022 Veterans Day Gallery

Halli Lannan

US Army, 1995-2000 Thomas Diebold

US Air Force, August 1980-December 1992 Matthew Schmidt

US Air Force, 1985-2005 William R. Borowsky

US Army, 1942 – 1945 Derek Wojciechowski

US Marine, 4 years of service Richard Kleitsch

US Army, Korean War Jason Barrett

US Army. 1995-1999 Paul Fredrich

US Navy Seabee, 1972 – 1978 Peter J Hannes III

US Air Force, 1983-1987 Jimmy Zinetek

US Air Force, 13 years of service Credit: Jimmy Zientek Ronald Betker

US Army, 1961-The Berlin Crisis The Krajewski brothers: Phil (Navy), Walter (Navy), Julius (Army), Henry (Army), Bernie (Army) Thomas Danek

US Army, 3 years of service Steve Widmar

US Air Force, 1967-1995 Christopher Slater

US Marine, 2011-2016 James “Smitty” Smith

US Marine, Vietnam War, 1969-1971 Tom Basta (left, standing) is recognized at Gifford Elementary School alongside another Air Force Veteran. – Credit: Emma Widmar Mackenzie (4K) and Olivia (5K) Collins and their great-grandfather, 101-year-old U.S. Navy World War II veteran, Henry Kral. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Submit a photo

Don’t see a veteran that you know? Submit a photo by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com or messaging Racine County Eye on Facebook. Please include the name of the veteran, the branch they belonged to, and the years they served.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.