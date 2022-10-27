The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven.

To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.

“At the beginning of 2022, we asked our customers to submit recipes to be considered for this year’s book, along with stories about their hometowns, and what makes them so special. We received over 300 submissions from our customers. We whittled that down to 38 recipes in this year’s book, ” says Amy Jahns, Media Relations of WE Energies.

Southeastern Wisconsin is making its mark and is in the spotlight this year. The cookie book showcases three recipes from Racine County and two from Kenosha County.

“This region is very well represented,” says Jahns.

Racine’s very own

In this edition, you will find ‘Grandma’s Scottish Shortbread’ submitted by Jennifer Schwartz. The Racine local submitted the holiday cookie on behalf of her mother, to who she is tributing the spotlight. It’s the first year that the family has submitted and been selected to be in the book. It’s a surprise waiting to be unveiled to her mom.

Grandma’s Scottish Shortbread recipe comes from Jennifer Schwartz, of Racine, and is featured in this year’s We Energies Cookie Book. – Credit: We Energies “Since the recipe has been in my family for at least 4 generations it is special to me. It has been a mainstay at every Christmas holiday, but also is enjoyed at other family occasions such as weddings” says Schwartz. Schwartz’s cookie recipe goes way back to her great-grandmother who immigrated from Scotland. Later, she settled in the Racine area. With her, she brought her tried-and-true shortbread recipe.

The recipe has been passed down through the generations. At 95 years old, Schwartz’s mother continues to bake the beloved treat at the holidays, along with making cookies from past years’ cookie books. She’s even shared the recipe with her children and grandchildren.

“My Mother’s Scottish heritage is very important to her and this recipe, being Scottish, is a part of that. My hope is that years from now family members will continue the tradition and remember her,” says Jennifer.

Not only will family members get to enjoy this treat year after year, but families across the state can indulge in the sweetness of the shortbread.

“It really connects to the tradition and that’s not… a story that’s unique to Jennifer and her mom. That’s something that we hear from our customers all the time that this has become a tradition for their families,” expresses Jahns.

Cookie book tradition

This year’s cookie book continues the tradition that was started 94 years ago. The cookie book originally began as a way to promote electric appliances in 1928.

“WE Energies had showrooms in our downtown Milwaukee office where we would show off electric appliances, like ovens, and we would have these company home economists, that would bake cookies in these new electric ovens and showcase that to the public. And from there, the cookie book was just born,” says the WE Energies representative. Now, these cookie books are distributed and used by Wisconsinites in kitchens all across the state, bringing families together. In 2021, We Energies distributed its cookie books to over 215,000 customers. Now, Wisconsinites have a chance to get their own copy of this year’s cookie book before the holidays kick off. Distribution begins Nov. 1 for the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book. – Credit: We Energies

“What’s really great about this year’s cookie book, and every year, when we try to put this together is we try to make sure this cookie book is for the home baker. You know, not too many ingredients, not too difficult, something that everyone can try and we have a really great variety from your basic sugar cookie-cutter cookie, to a spicy Mexican cookie, a cookie that has potato chips in it; you know there’s just there’s really something for everyone,” says Jahns.

Blast from the past

While collecting the cookie book from year to year is a tradition for some, the We Energies Cookie Books are also available for download online. Versions of this book are available dating back to 1932.

Picking up your book

Cookie books will be available for pick up at the We Energies location at 201 1st St. in Racine from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. beginning Nov. 1. Books will be distributed via a drive-thru event. Not in Racine? Check out the 2022 cookie book distribution schedule. Please note, dates and times are subject to change, and inclement weather may postpone events.

Order by phone

2022 We Energies Cookie Books can be requested by calling 800-242-9137. When calling, press “5” to order your cookie book. Those calling need to have their account number and address available. This option is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

