RACINE — Focus on Community, a local nonprofit, urgently needs unwrapped toy donations to give to local children this holiday season.

“For the past three years, we have put together a Toy Shop for families in need during the holidays. We had usually gotten a large donation from a local business, but their stock of toys was destroyed when we got all the rain back in September. We really need help getting toys for the shop this year,” says Jason Meekma, Executive Director.

Toys are needed for all age groups. The target price range of the toys is $5 to $15. Duplicate toys are welcome.

Toy donations accepted

Have a donation to give? Drop off unwrapped toys on either Nov. 19. or Dec. 3 from 11 a..m. to 3 p.m. at Focus on Community, 1240 Washington Ave., in Racine.

Can’t make the drop-off times for toy donations? Contact Jason by emailing focus@focusracine.org or call ​262- 632-6200 to arrange a time for pick-up.

Want to give but don’t have toys? Make a monetary donation by scanning the QR code or go online. “We have been able to reach hundreds of families over the last three years and hope to be able to bring more families a little holiday joy again this year,” says Meekma.

Local News

