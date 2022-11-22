Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Washington Park High School are hosting a Mobile Food Pantry just in time for Thanksgiving. On Nov. 23, the mobile food pantry is coming to Washington Park High School, 1901 12th St., in Racine.

Attendees are able to take what they need, free of charge, from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.

The pantry is at the school every fourth Wednesday of the month distributing healthy food directly to areas that are in need.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has refrigerated trucks to transport food in pre-packaged boxes.

“This is open to all families in the community and no preregistration is required.” said a Washington Park High School representative.

About Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

In its 40th year, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is an independent, local nonprofit organization that has been feeding Wisconsinites since 1982. As the leading local hunger-relief organization in the state, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin distributes food to nearly 400 pantries and meal programs across 35 eastern Wisconsin counties.

Additional Resources

If you are someone who is in need of additional assistance, use the Racine County Community Resource Directory as a tool to find help.

Free Thanksgiving Meal

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.