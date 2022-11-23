O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree…where’s the best spot to find thy lovely branches?

Cutting down the perfect holiday tree is a memorable moment for many families in Southeastern Wisconsin. There are a handful of local spots to choose from if you want to cut your own tree this year.

Start planning your trip and making Christmastime traditions now. From Blue Spruces to Douglas Firs, there’s a Tannenbaum for every family looking for a real tree to decorate this Christmas season.

1. Klema Feeds

Klema Feeds, 10540 Northwestern Ave., in Franksville offers Christmas trees, wreaths, grave sprays, decorative pots, and more during the Christmas season and beyond. Pick your own holiday decor in their greenhouse. They are open and selling holiday decor now and throughout the season.

2. Green Acres

Jerry Smith Farm runs an open-air corner stand, Green Acres, at 5940 Green Bay Road that carries a variety of seasonal items including trees, wreaths, grave blankets and more. They sell Canaan Fir, White Pine and Balsam Fir.

All of the greens for door wreaths, crosses and grave blankets are hand-cut. Also offered are holiday planters, swags, and a handful of decorations, ribbons and bows. They are open from mid-November until December.

3. Sugar Creek Tree Farm

The Chesky family welcomes families to visit Sugar Creek Tree Farm, N6447 Church Road, in Burlington. They have a range of trees including blue spruce, white pine, scotch pine and more.

This farm gives customers a scenic experience for cutting down their own trees. They provide hand saws but also allow guests to bring their own saws. They are open every day from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, giving people the true tree farm experience.

4. Gretzinger’s Christmas Tree Lot

Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and decorative items are available at Gretzinger’s Christmas Tree lot, 2710 75th St. in Kenosha. Since 1940, they’ve been serving Southeastern Wisconsin during the holiday season by offering a selection of Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, White Pine and Victorian Fir.

Starting the day after Thanksgiving, the lot will be open at 9:00 a.m. until a few days before Christmas, or until sold out.

5. Windblown Tree Plantation

Windblown Tree Plantation, 33833 County Highway D, isn’t like most tree farms. Since 1971, each year they grow Christmas trees on their 150-acre plantation. They offer a wide selection of trees including Douglas, Balsam, and Fraser Firs – the “Cadillac of Christmas Trees,” Blue Spruce and White Pine.

No need to visit the farm; all trees are freshly cut and mail-ordered. Christmas trees will be immediately packaged and delivered to your home, church, school, office, or other organization.

This unique way to get a real Christmas tree not only allows you to avoid the cold but also allows you to have a real tree, ensuring some Christmas magic inside your home during the holidays.

6. Vlach Family Christmas Trees

The Vlach Family continues their tradition of selling Christmas trees, grave wreaths and standard wreaths this holiday season. What started back in the 1940s by Adolf Vlach in Chicago, Ill. continues on with his grandchildren and their relatives. Now, the trees come from the family’s tree farm in Taylor County, Wis.

Visit the operator, Steve Vlach’s house at 514 Stuart Road, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning the day after Thanksgiving to pick out your farm-fresh tree and other holiday items.

“We do it for the tradition,” said Vlach, rather than for the business. If you have questions contact 262-880-6253.

7. Valley View Tree Farm

Another farm in Burlington, Valley View Tree Farm, offers a cut-your-own-tree experience at W798 Valley View Road. They began their business in 1993 with 350 trees. Now they have about 5,000 trees on their property.

They offer White Pine, Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, Balsam Fir and Fraser Fir trees. Additionally, they sell an assortment of wreaths and specialty items including garlands, mailbox covers, lamp post swags and swags. These items are made with fresh greens which may include fir, pine or cedar.

The farm is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through Dec. 18. They are closed on Thanksgiving.

