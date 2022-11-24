RACINE — River Bend Nature Center is bringing back its Gifts of Nature program on Dec. 10. After a 2-year hiatus, the nonprofit organization is hosting the event just in time for the holiday season.

Gifts of Nature program details Where: River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road



Who: Anyone 7 years old and older



What: Attendees can make up to eight gifts using materials found in nature All materials included in the program fee



How much: $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers



What else: Hot cocoa and cookies will be available Registration is required for this program due to its popularity. Call River Bend Nature Center at 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org to sign up. Hand-crafted gifts from items found in nature can be wonderful keepsakes for years to come. – Credit: Juan Vargas / Pexels

More information about Gifts of Nature and the nonprofit can be found online.

