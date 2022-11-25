Stumped with what to get your loved ones this holiday season?

Shopping local this holiday season not only gives a gift to the recipient but is also a gift to the small and local businesses you choose to support.

The 2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide is curated just for you for a variety of receivers. If you are looking for something special for your wife, coworker, or even sibling, this guide can direct you where to shop this season.

In no particular order, check out these places to get gifts.

1. Art Metals Studio

This holiday season gift someone you love a piece of jewelry that doubles as a piece of art. Art Metals Studio, 332 Main St., in Downtown Racine offers custom and fine artist-made jewelry. diamonds, colored gems, and exotic and precious metals.

For those searching for a gift for a jewelry lover, know that Art Metal Studio produced pieces made by award-winning local jewelry designers. The studio utilizes a wide range of colored gemstones and diamonds, with sustainably sourced metals, for wearable art that celebrates occasions and commitments.

They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Art Metals Studio will host extended holiday shopping hours including Friday evenings and Sundays after Thanksgiving.

This holiday season they offer free gift wrapping with each purchase.

2. Wiscobricks Toys

If you are looking to support local and gift the children in your life something special this holiday, then visit Wiscobricks Toys. You can visit their storefront on 2210 Rapids Drive from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

They offer a variety of toys and games. Wiscobricks Toys is a LEGO-certified store. They sell both new and used LEGO parts and sets. This holiday season, they will offer great customer service with outstanding deals.

On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday for every $50 spent on LEGO, customers can get a free Grab bag of bulk LEGO. Likewise, for the month of December, any scheduled and prepaid birthday party gets a $10 discount on the party package.

Join the guide

Want to make your business stand out this holiday season? Be included in the guide for $150. If pursuing this option, fill out the form on this page and pay according to the advertising you choose.

Have questions? Contact denise@racinecountyeye.com

