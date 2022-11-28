There’s a new, quicker way to get your coffee in Mount Pleasant. Scooter’s Coffee, a drive-thru-only franchise, serving specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries has officially put its mark on the map in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Scooter’s Coffee is a franchise. The store in Racine County is locally owned by Vicky and Brock Sass. Originally from Nebraska, the couple has called Mount Pleasant, Wisc. home for the last 10 years.

Scooter’s beverages come in iced or hot. – Credit: Scooter's Coffee Upon moving to the area, they couldn’t help but notice how much they missed their tried-and-true coffee shop from back home. That’s no longer the case, thanks to this couple. Now you can grab a cup of joe or other treats at 6910 Washington Ave. From one midwest state to another, Scooter’s Coffee is quickly taking off. “We have over 500 locations in the country right now,” said Vicky about the Scooter’s Coffee franchise. “Brand recognition is coming very quickly to the Wisconsin area. So quite a few are being built in the Milwaukee area. I know there are five in the Green Bay area and one in Madison. Corporate is building a store out in Paddock Lake too. So yes, brand recognition is coming really quickly to the area.”

Scooter’s Coffee offers an easy approach

The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, which is often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®”

In Wisconsin, their drive-thru-only storefront is to be appreciated, especially in the winter months. It makes staying warm easy by staying in the car while getting your hot drink quickly.

With the app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent to collect toward free drinks for their loyalty. For quick and convenient ordering, Mobile Order Ahead is also available. This allows customers to order and customize their drinks in many ways, pay ahead and pick up quickly at the drive-thru window.

Something for everyone

“We’ve gotten lots of positive feedback about our customer service (and) about our quality of product,” said Vicky. Scooter’s Coffee is known for this signature drink is the Caramelicious®, and a menu featuring an array of specialty beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, bakery items, scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options. “So lots of good choices for non-coffee drinkers as well,” she said. They are conveniently open every day of the week. Find their store hours on the website. More than coffee awaits patrons at Scooter’s Coffee. Find your new favorite concoction. – Credit: Scooter's Coffee

“We’re just excited to be here and serve the community. We’re excited to introduce Scooter’s to the area,” said Vicky.

