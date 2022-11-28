RACINE COUNTY — Richard L. Sallmann, a 61-year-old Delavan man who spent time in the Mendota Health Institution in Madison a decade ago, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after he allegedly violently attacked a woman earlier this month in Burlington.

Racine County Court Commissioner Ann Rudebusch also ordered a competency examination for Richard L. Sallmann, 211 N. 2nd St., No. 6, during an afternoon hearing on Nov. 22. The results of that examination will be heard on Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m.

Sallmann had been scheduled to make his adjourned initial appearance before Rudebusch the previous day, but when the case was called, a jail official told the commissioner that Sallmann had created a disturbance in his cell and wouldn’t appear. His initial appearance last Friday also was postponed.

The defendant faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, and second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, along with misdemeanor counts of battery, resisting/obstructing, and disorderly conduct.

According to a press release by the Burlington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:15 a.m. for a report of a woman yelling for help.

When police arrived, they found the defendant assaulting the woman – who he didn’t know – with a jacket around her head in a residential driveway. Police were able to stop that assault and took Sallmann into custody.

The victim was taken to the Aurora Medical Center in Burlington for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“(She) is recovering and surrounded by family, largely due to the efforts of our first responders following this horrific event,” the release stated. “We would also like to extend our appreciation to the concerned citizen who contacted our Communications Center to report the incident. The call saved the victim’s life.”

According to the release, Sallmann approached the woman while she was in her car and began striking and choking her. He then attempted to suffocate her and threatened to kill her several times, but she was able to fight back until help arrived.

Other media reports indicated that Sallmann said to the woman, “Come here, you (expletive) witch,” before he began to choke her. Sallmann also reportedly stated he was going to kill her while repeatedly calling her a “witch.”

Previous incident for Sallmann

Online court records show that Sallmann was charged with six felonies – three counts each of first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, both with the use of a dangerous weapon, following his arrest in Delavan in 2009.

The three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety eventually were dismissed and read in, and Sallmann was found guilty, but not guilty by mental disease or defect in the other three.

Sallmann was granted conditional release by the court in 2011. The court records show that a petition was filed on Nov. 17 in Walworth County to revoke that release. A hearing on that petition will be held on Dec. 13, at 2:30 p.m.

According to the Janesville Gazette’s reporting of that 2009 incident, police were called to Sallmann’s residence on Turtle Lake Road for a domestic incident. An adult son told police he came to the house because his father had pointed a gun at one of his younger sisters.

Once the son arrived, Sallmann pointed the gun at him and threatened to shoot all three people, the article states. SWAT from Beloit and Lake Geneva, along with sheriff’s deputies from Dane, Rock and Walworth counties all responded, and a standoff between them and Sallmann ensued.

Nearly seven hours after two children were rescued from the home, Sallmann turned himself in. During the standoff, police reported that he fired several shots at them, including one that “came close to hitting a Walworth County deputy,” according to the article.

Police & fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.