Week of November 28 – December 4

Library News

Construction Zone Ahead

The first-floor lobby bathrooms are closed for the remainder of construction. Our second-floor bathrooms remain open. As items continue to move to different parts of the building throughout construction, please ask a staff member if you have trouble finding anything. Read more about our renovation at RacineLibrary.info/renovation.

Reading Challenges

Reading Challenge: NASA’s Artemis Project — To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond

Month of December | Beanstack | All Ages

In ancient Greek mythology, Artemis was the goddess of the moon and twin of the sun god Apollo. Much like NASA’s Apollo program, which took humans to the moon in the 1960s and 1970s, the Artemis spaceflight program will return humans to the moon and prepare us for our first travels to Mars and beyond. As NASA launches Artemis’ first mission, read books and complete activities inspired by this event to earn badges in Beanstack.

Registration is required.

All Ages

Chess Club

Wednesday, Dec. 14 | 5-7 p.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a facilitated chess club! Jeffrey Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation, will teach you how to play or help you find an opponent. No experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.

No registration is required.

Kids

Ruff Readers

Every Monday through Thursday | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5 only

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Sessions are open to kids grades K through 5 only. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call the library’s business office at 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Scratch 101

Saturday, Dec. 3 | 2-3 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Kids Grades 3+

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Code with Drawing

Wednesday, Nov. 30 | 5-6 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades 4-8

This isn’t just arts and crafts — once you put your marker to the paper, you’re helping our robots come alive. Watch as our robots use your lines and symbols as a map and instruction manual for where to go and what to do.

Registration is required.

Crafts with K: Poetry and Painting

Saturday, Dec. 3 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Ages 16+

Calling all poetry and paint lovers! Try your hand — and your voice — at presenting a matching poem and painting to your fellow artists. Prizes will go to the top three performers. Refreshments will be served.

Registration is required.

Adults

Career Development Services with Job Center of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Nov. 29 | 9-11 a.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

The Job Center of Wisconsin is hosting pop-up services in the Racine Public Library! Stop in during their open sessions to get help with resume writing, interview preparation, strengthening your job search, applying for unemployment and registering on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. They also offer virtual workshops for those who aren’t able to stop in.

No registration is required.

Tips and Tricks for Searching the Internet

Tuesday, Nov. 29 | 5-6 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

What’s the best way to use a search engine like Google to find your way around the internet? We’ll show you how to phrase your search for the best results and what search engines can do for you.

Registration is required.

Book Discussion: Freaky Fall Horror

Wednesday, Nov. 30 | 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Ready for the next batch of horror reads and discussions? Explore three horrific titles from September through November, then meet with other readers to share your favorite parts. We’ll automatically place the reading list on hold for you when you sign up, so you’ll need a library card.

Nov. 30 – “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix

Registration is required.

Senior Bingo

Thursday, Dec. 1 | 10-11:30 a.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor | Seniors 55+

It’s Bingo time! Join us the first Thursday of every month for five rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. The grand prize is a $10 Walmart gift card.

No registration is required.

Tis the Season: Holiday Traditions from Radio’s Golden Age, Presented by Steve Darnall

Thursday, Dec. 1 | 6-7 p.m. | Zoom

The holidays are a time of traditions for many — and there were plenty of entertaining traditions during the “Golden Age” of radio, from Jack Benny’s annual shopping trips to Lionel Barrymore’s portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge. Our gift to you is an audio-based presentation full of classic seasonal sounds from radio’s past, designed to spur the imagination and evoke a bit of Yuletide spirit.

Registration is required.

COVID-19 Safety During the Holidays

Saturday, Dec. 3 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor, Youth Services – 1st Floor | Tweens, Teens, Adults

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., stop by the Racine Literacy Council’s booth in the youth services department on the first floor. Here, take a survey and play COVID-19 myth-busters. All survey participants will be entered to win a gift basket.

From 1-2 p.m., join the Racine Literacy Council in the Atrium to get up-to-date on COVID-19. Learn about its spread, variants and vaccines, how to prevent the spread, how to take a home test. Bring your questions for the Q&A at the end.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560

Registration is required.

Racine Public Library COVID-19 Information

The Racine Public Library is open to browsing, hold pickups, computer use, study room use, tech help, reference questions, and anything else someone might want to visit the building for.

The Bookmobile is operating under its normal hours and is open for one party to browse on board at a time.

The Racine Public Library and Bookmobile require everyone to wear masks inside, and there are surgical-grade masks available to patrons who don’t have their own.

The Racine Public Library building is maintaining the social distancing layout, so computer stations, desks, etc. are all spaced to facilitate patron safety.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building as well.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

