MOUNT PLEASANT – Racine County’s second annual Youth Sports Expo is planned for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Racine Family YMCA-Mount Pleasant Branch, 8501 Campus Drive. The free event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about dozens of local, youth recreational opportunities, including swim lessons, sports camps, athletic teams and leagues. There will also be giveaways and live demonstrations.

Spaces available for Youth Sports Expo tables

Spaces are open for sponsorship and hosting a table. Contact M.T. Boyle at mt.boyle@racinecounty.com or call 262-977-1186.

Racine County families are invited to visit the county’s new sports information website to learn more about area sports opportunities and local facilities. Visit: PlayRacineCounty.com

Follow Play Racine County on Facebook for further Racine County Youth Sports Expo updates.

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.