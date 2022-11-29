RACINE — Downtown Racine has transformed into a magical winter wonderland destination for the holiday season. In conjunction with the season, the Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting a holiday window decorating competition for businesses that have chosen to participate.

Now through Dec. 10, travel downtown and gaze at all of the lights, decorations and paint that have transformed business storefronts into delightful displays of merriment. Each one is vying for the coveted prize of best in show.

Vote for your favorite holiday display

Stop into your favorite location to cast an in-person ballot. Cast another vote by liking the photo of your favorite window on the Downtown Racine Corporation Facebook page under the “Holiday Window Decorating Competition” photo album.

A winner will be decided based on a combination of in-person ballots and Facebook likes.

16 participating businesses

Think local

Credit: Racine County Eye In addition to being able to vote on your favorite window display, you can get involved in exciting events happening in Downtown Racine like the Kris Kringle Tour on Dec. 10. Visit Downtown Racine any other day to experience the magic of the holiday season, locally.

“This is a fun way to bring back the nostalgic feeling of having a downtown filled with window displays, lights and decorations to get the entire family into the holiday spirit. While downtown, I encourage you take some time to shop and dine locally. With over 30 new businesses opening this year, you will find a gift for everyone on your list.” Kelly Kruse, executive director of the DRC

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.