MOUNT PLEASANT — The third annual tree lighting celebration in the Village of Mount Pleasant will take place on Dec. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

Tree lighting and more

Village residents and other community members are welcome to join in for a night full of holiday fun. In addition to lighting the tree, there will be popcorn and hot chocolate for attendees.

Santa Claus will be making a special appearance in Mount Pleasant before Christmas. Families and children are encouraged to take photos with Santa Claus. Children may also bring their wish lists for him.

Updates about the event will be made on Facebook.

