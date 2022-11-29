Follow Us

RACINE — Absolutely nothing keeps Blank-Fest Wisconsin down. The weekend music benefit for area homeless assistance organizations returns for its 16th edition Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11 at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road.

“It’s really become a tradition and we’re grateful for the community’s support all these years,” says J.J. McAuliffe, the pub’s owner who founded the event with Ron Purtee.

Blank-Fest Wisconsin takes its name from the donations that serve as the admission fee for each show. Attendees are asked to bring a new or gently-used blanket. Donations of socks, warm clothing and hygiene items (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, feminine hygiene) are also welcomed. Those who don’t bring items are asked to pay a $10 cover charge.

A mountain of donated blankets, clothing and personal hygiene items at a previous Blank-Fest Wisconsin. – Credit: Blank-Fest Wisconsin
Those attending Blank-Fest Wisconsin are asked to bring a new or gently used blanket or make a $10 donation. – Credit: Blank-Fest Wisconsin

“We move the pool table next to the wall and put down a piece of plywood. It just becomes a mountain. There are blankets, socks, gloves, caps, mittens, you name it!”

J.J. McAuliffe

At Blank-Fest’s conclusion, the partner organizations – including the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) Inc., HOPES Center of Racine, Women’s Resource Center, and Hospitality Center – are invited to pick up what they need from among the donated items. Cash donations are also distributed throughout the year.

“Everything we take in gets used and fills a need,” says McAuliffe.

Like the organizations and people it serves, Blank-Fest has survived a lot. When the COVID-19 global pandemic forced the cancellation of public gatherings in early 2020, the event switched to an online format. Musicians performed online and monetary donations were accepted via online. Blank-Fest Wisconsin returned to a live format in late 2021.

Blank-Fest 2022 lineup

McAuliffe describes this year’s music lineup as “really eclectic.” The Friday and Saturday shows start at 8 p.m. The Sunday show is at 2 p.m.

Friday night

Friday’s bands are: Ballenos, Radiation and The Rock-A-Dials.

Ballenos includes former members of Whiskey of the Damned, an alt-rock group. McAuliffe says music fans can also expect to hear bits of Celtic, folk, rock and punk from Friday night’s lineup.

Saturday night

Saturday’s bands are: Higgins, Grislier and Hey Muchacho.

“All three are fairly newer local bands,” says McAuliffe. “It will be more youth-oriented. It’s the aggressive, punkier side of things.”

Sunday afternoon

Sunday’s 2 p.m. show will be an acoustic afternoon with musician Ian Gould, a native of Belfast, Northern Ireland who now calls Waukesha home. He appears at venues throughout Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

For more about Blank-Fest Wisconsin, visit the event’s Facebook page.

