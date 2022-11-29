RACINE, Wis. — A 19-year-old man was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday after police discovered he had a handgun that converted into a fully automatic rapid-fire machine gun.

At an initial hearing, Camron Elam, of Racine, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday, where Judge Timothy Boyle set a cash bond of $25,000.

Elam was charged with transporting a machine gun, possessing a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, concealing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, and six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Elam faces up to 34 years if convicted of all crimes, three months in prison and/or fines up to $110,000.

The criminal complaint: Possessing, transporting machine gun

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Racine Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Wright Avenue east of Green Bay Road on Monday, Nov. 28. The officer identified Elam as a passenger in the car along with a driver.

The criminal complaint does not specify a reason for the traffic stop.

Officers saw that Elam had a plastic baggie with an ecstasy pill in his hand and a Glock 17 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in his waistband. The stolen gun had a switch on the back that converted to a semi-automatic gun capable of being a fully automatic rapid-fire machine gun.

When the officer asked Elam to identify himself, he told them his name was Camron James James.

Upon further investigation, police learned Elam had a warrant for his arrest. In 2019, a Racine County judge classified Elam as an adjudicated delinquent for possessing a firearm, prohibiting him from possessing a gun. He also has an open battery and disorderly conduct case from 2021. He failed to appear in court twice.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Racine County Courthouse.

