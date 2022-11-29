Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for volunteers who will help deliver 100 beds to children in the Racine/Kenosha area before Christmas.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a local non-profit organization that builds and delivers beds to children who don’t have their own beds to sleep in.

“This will be your chance to play Santa and help get area kids into beds for Christmas. Imagine the joy the kids will have Christmas morning, waking up in a bed that you helped deliver,” says Michael Prudhom, Chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Racine/Kenosha.

Santa’s helpers needed

Crews of 10 people with trucks or trailers, capable of carrying bed components to homes in Racine and Kenosha are needed. Those volunteering to deliver beds are also needed to assemble these beds in the homes of residents in the local community. Crews of two to three people should be available to ride along on the delivery to assemble the beds.

Each team of volunteers will deliver and assemble four to six beds. The deliveries take about four hours from start to finish. No prior knowledge is required to volunteer. Beds can be assembled by watching the video below.

The event will start at the Kenosha Achievement Center, 7900 Sheridan Road, in Kenosha. Deliveries will take place starting at 9 a.m. and will go out every 15 minutes until 11:15 a.m.

Forms required for volunteers

If you find yourself called to help, please sign up by clicking here. Volunteers must complete an indemnification form.

Giving Tuesday

Can’t help with the bed delivery and build? Visit the Giving Tuesday donation page to help this nonprofit.

Want to learn more about the nonprofit? Prudhom will be present at the 3rd Annual Uptown Tree Festival from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3. They will have a decorated tree at Kabob & Grill, 1504 Washington Ave., and be present to educate community members about this crucial nonprofit.

