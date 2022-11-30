RACINE — Celebrate Racine’s Danish heritage by embarking on the fifth annual Kris Kringle Tour from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at over 30 businesses in Downtown Racine.

This free event, hosted by Downtown Racine Corporation and O&H Danish Bakery, invites people to sample a variety of Kringles while shopping through Downtown Racine shops.

“The Kris Kringle Tour is the perfect way to spend a day with family and friends, all while supporting our small businesses and celebrating Racine’s legacy as the Kringle capital of the world,” said Kelly Kruse, Executive Director at Downtown Racine Corporation.

Eventgoers are encouraged to grab some breakfast, lunch, coffee, or other warm drink in Downtown Racine while taking advantage of the holiday season and the magic this time of year. In addition to dining, this event is another great opportunity to support local businesses and find gifts for your loved ones.

Kris Kringle Tour maps

While shopping and dining, you can pick up a map of the Kris Kringle Tour so you can find all the stops where there will be Kringle served. Maps are available at the Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St., beginning Dec. 5 or online.

“Racine loves its Kringle! That’s because the people of Racine learned before any others that Kringle, the sharing pastry, makes any size gathering better. Here at O&H, we are honored to bake our Kringle for you to enjoy with others,” said Eric Olesen, owner of O&H Bakery.

While making your way downtown, be sure to participate in the Holiday Window Decorating Competition as well. Take time to also visit Monument Square and see the nativity scene.

Please note that metered parking will be free all day. Parking times, however, will be enforced to ensure the turnover of spaces. This excludes all ramps with gates and Lakefront Lot.

