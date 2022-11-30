BURLINGTON — The 40th annual Christmas parade will take place in Historic Downtown Burlington on Dec. 2. Floats will make their way through the streets bringing holiday cheer to all.

Christmas parade

This year’s theme is “Christmas Joys & Favorite Toys.” The Christmas parade will start at 6:30 p.m. and follow with a Christmas tree lighting in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N Pine St.

Christmas tree lighting in the park

Mayor Jeanne Hefty will present to light the Christmas tree. Sant Claus and Mrs. Claus will be in the Chalet. Children are welcome to visit Santa and tell him what is on their wish lists.

Included in the festivities at the park will be live reindeer, carolers, hot chocolate, cookies, and music for all to enjoy.

If you have any questions about the parade call 262-763-6044 or visit the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce.

