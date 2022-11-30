RACINE — A 44-year-old man with a history of mental illness is facing several years in prison after he allegedly struck an elderly relative in the face with a meat cleaver.

Santiago Marroquin, of Racine, was charged Monday, Nov. 28, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of abusing an elderly person and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison or $11,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: abusing an elderly person

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Nov. 27 to a residence for a report of Marroquin assaulting an elderly relative. Marroquin is described as schizophrenic and not taking his medication. Callers also said he regularly carries a knife.

When officers arrived at the residence, Marroquin complied with orders to remove the knife from his person. An elderly relative advised they were sitting at the kitchen table having a glass of milk when Marroquin told the relative to not look at him. When they replied that they were not looking at Marroquin, he picked up a large meat cleaver and either hit the relative with it above their left eyebrow or punched them, the complaint continues.

Marroquin was assigned a $750 cash bond and ordered to stay away from his elderly relative and to not possess or handle any weapons. He will next be in court on Dec. 7 for his preliminary hearing.

