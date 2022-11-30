RACINE — A traffic stop for reckless driving on Nov. 26 turned into much more than that for an 18-year-old Racine man.

Brenden C. Thierry, 804 Arthur Ave., faces one felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, which carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Thierry, who made his initial appearance earlier this week in Racine County Circuit Court, is free from custody on a $5,000 cash bond. He is due back in court on Dec. 8, for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.

The criminal complaint: Reckless driving

A Racine Police officer responded to the 2000 block of LaSalle Street for a complaint of reckless driving. Police observed Thierry driving his red Ford Focus at a high rate of speed, and he allegedly ran a stop sign at LaSalle and Yout streets, where he almost struck another officer who exited his vehicle.

Police reported that Thierry “was visibly under the influence of narcotics at the time” of the traffic stop for reckless driving.

After making contact with Thierry, officers, who had been on the scene for a separate call, observed the 16-year-old passenger reach in a downward motion by the seat, as “if he were hiding or concealing something,” the complaint states. Police found about $2,000 in cash, folded in half and held together by a rubber band in the teenager’s right front pants pocket.

Police later located a white pill bottle that contained pills in small Ziplock bags. Some of the pills were later confirmed to be Xanax, while others were Oxycodone. One of the pills was identified as MDMA, a form of Ecstasy.

When police ordered Thierry out of the vehicle, they stated they could smell the odor of fresh-cut marijuana. A small amount of marijuana was found in a clear plastic bag in his left sweatshirt pocket.

Thierry was later transported to Ascension Hospital, where field sobriety tests and a legal blood draw were conducted. He also was arrested for his first drunken driving offense. When county jail staff searched his property, they found a small Ziplock bag with blue pills that Thierry admitted were Oxycodone.

