MOUNT PLEASANT — Parents and families are invited to the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Showcase this Saturday (Dec. 3) from 9 a.m. to noon at J.I. Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.

RUSD Showcase offerings

The RUSD Showcase gives visitors an opportunity to check out the educational opportunities available at every grade level and every school. RUSD offers Montessori, International Baccalaureate, Fine Arts, Virtual Learning and much more. Each RUSD school principal will be on hand to talk about programs and share information about student performances.

The RUSD Showcase provides an opportunity for parents to explore all of RUSD’s schools and programs at the opening of the 2023-2024 School Choice window. During School Choice, which runs from this Friday (Dec. 1) through Jan. 15, 2023, parents can research and visit schools, choose the option that best fits their child and then apply for enrollment at up to three schools. Visit the RUSD website for more information on enrollment.

Those who attend the RUSD Showcase are invited to check out the new RUSD Aquatic Center (located adjacent to Case High School) and swim for free that day. By visiting the RUSD Showcase, they can get a voucher to swim on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Schools

