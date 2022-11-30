MOUNT PLEASANT — After a possible road rage incident, the Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the man who fired at least 10 shots at another man, hitting him in the legs, at Kwik Trip, 943 Southeast Frontage Road.

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Kenosha, is in stable condition after he was shot in both legs but managed to flee the scene on his own.

Possible road rage leads to altercation

According to a press release from MPPD, the suspect and the victim arrived at the gas station separately and got into a verbal altercation. Witnesses reported the suspect pulled a 9 mm handgun and fired at the victim, hitting him twice.

The man got back into his vehicle and left the scene. He was later located at Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie with gunshot wounds to both legs. Those injuries are non-life threatening.

One bullet blew out the window of a vehicle at Racine Toyota and another went through a window at Burger King, both of which are located on the north side of Washington Avenue, opposite Kwik Trip.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black Toyota SUV.

The call for service was transferred from Kenosha, and the incident is believed to be one of road rage.

Anyone with information is urged to call MPPD at 262-884-0454, Option #4. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Police & Fire

Road rage can lead to violent confrontations. If you feel you have a problem, reach out for help.

