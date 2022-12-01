KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College will host its 14th annual holiday fair on Dec. 3. It will feature more than 120 vendors at their campus at 3520 30th Ave. in Kenosha.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored as a fundraiser for the Gateway Technical College Foundation’s student emergency fund. This year the fundraiser’s partner is the Gateway chapter of Wisconsin Women in Higher Education Leadership.

The fair will take place across the campus. There will be vendors in the main academic building, student commons, Technical Building, Science Building, and Academic Building corridors as well as the nearby Pike Creek Horticulture Center.

Shop vendors

Arts, crafts, and specialty products will be available for shoppers to purchase from local vendors. The free event makes for an easy way for shoppers to buy gifts such as jewelry, clothing, holiday decor, home, and yard art.

There will also be food vendors at the event. Likewise, Santa’s Diner, in the Pike Creek Horticulture Center, just a few steps west of the Technical Building entrance, will offer burgers, brats, waffles, pancakes, tacos, and sweet treats from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa visits

In addition to the fair, Santa will be visiting. He will also be in the Pike Creek Horticulture Center. Children can have photos taken with him for free from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Gateway Green Thumbs poinsettia and wreath sale

Students who are enrolled in the Gateway Green Thumbs program through the horticulture department will have their annual poinsettia and wreath sale. Likewise, they will offer age-appropriate activities for children and families, including:

Making a snowman or reindeer ornament

Creating a pine cone Christmas tree tabletop decoration

Crafting birdseed feeders made from pine cones, suet and birdseed mix

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.