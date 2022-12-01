RACINE, WI — A 19-year-old Racine man arrested by the Racine Police Department was arrested in connection with the Graceland Cemetery shooting that happened in June during the funeral of Da’Shontay King.

The Racine Police Department arrested Cornelius Evans Monday during a traffic stop on Wright Avenue east of Green Bay Road that also resulted in the arrest of Cameron Elam, 19, of Racine, in a separate incident.

The Department referred 31 charges to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office: 27 felony counts of recklessly endangering safety

Two counts of adjudicated delinquent, felony possession of a firearm

Two counts of attempted intentional homicide Cornelius Evans – Credit: Racine County Jail

These arrests are the third made in the Graceland Cemetery shooting case. In August, Lamarion Blair and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for the shooting. They both face 26 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety (party to a crime) and two counts of first-degree attempted intentional homicide (party to a crime) for the Graceland Cemetery shooting along with a shooting that happened a short time later that day in the 2800 block of Wright Avenue.

Graceland Cemetery shooting

During the shooting at Graceland Cemetery, two females were shot and injured. One was 19 years old. She was treated and released. The other, a 35-year-old woman, was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee, where she underwent surgery for her injuries, according to the press release.

It is unclear what role Evans played in the shooting as the press release did not specify the role Evans allegedly played in the shooting. We’ll update the story when we receive more information.

Elam arrest Elam was arrested on Monday for possessing a handgun that converts to a fully automatic rapid-fire machine gun, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department. Cameron Elam – Credit: Racine County Jail

