CITIES OF RACINE, KENOSHA — Winter parking regulations are effective starting today (Dec. 1) until April 1. Parking regulations do not apply on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan 1).

Winter Parking Regulations:

Vehicles in the City of Racine or Kenosha must park on the even-numbered address side of the street between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. of an even-numbered calendar day, and on the odd-numbered side of the street between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. of an odd-numbered day.

In other words, on the evening of Dec. 1, cars parked on the even-numbered side of each road will be adhering to the regulation. Remember that the regulation is based upon the post-midnight date of the night in question.

If these regulations are violated, vehicles/people are subject to ticketing and a $20 fine in Racine, or a $30 fine in Kenosha.

Snow emergencies

If the City of Racine declares a snow emergency:

There is no parking allowed on arterial and collector streets while the Snow Emergency is in effect; violators will be towed. Additionally, no parking is allowed on local streets, and odd/even side parking restrictions (based on the following day’s date) start when a Snow Emergency is declared, and remain in effect until 6 a.m.

For more information on the Code of Ordinances visit this webpage. Additional information or questions can be directed to the City of Racine Department of Public Works.

If the City of Kenosha declares a snow emergency:

No parking will be allowed on any city roadway at any time. The city will allow overnight parking in designated downtown and uptown city parking lots to ease the burden of finding parking during the snow emergency. The downtown parking lot is located on 54th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. The uptown parking lots are located on 22nd Avenue between 56th and 57th Street and the lot north of 56th St.

