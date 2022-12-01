RACINE — The City of Racine is among 120 cities nationally to achieve a perfect score in the annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) released Wednesday by the Human Rights Campaign. This year’s MEI rating marked the first time that Racine has received a perfect score of 100 and was a huge increase from the city’s score of 41 points four years ago.

The Washington D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign describes itself as the country’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LBGTQ+) people.

The City of Racine on Wednesday joined 120 other U.S. cities receiving a perfect Municipal Equality Index (MEI) score from the Human Rights Campaign. The MEI recognizes the city’s leadership in LGBTQ+ equality. – Credit: Paul Holley In compiling the MEI, the organization assessed 509 cities nationwide on 49 criteria covering: Citywide non-discrimination protections

Policies for municipal employees, city services, and law enforcement

Each city’s leadership on LGBTQ+ equality Signs, flags and colorful banners filled Racine City Hall Plaza for Pride Day 2022 last June. The City of Racine on Wednesday received a perfect 100-point score in the Municipal Equality Index (MEI), a national program of the Washington D.C.-based Human Rights Campaign. – Credit: Paul Holley

“I am thrilled that the City has now achieved a perfect score of 100 on the MEI,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a news release. “We have made dramatic progress in making sure the city is more inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.”

The mayor’s office noted that Racine achieved one of the highest MEI city score increases in the country.

According to the Mayor’s Office, among Racine’s steps taken toward leadership on equality in recent years have been: Expanding its non-discrimination ordinance

Enacting protections against the harmful practice of so-called conversion therapy

Appointing LGBTQ liaisons in the mayor’s office and the Racine Police Department

Expanding health coverage to trans and nonbinary employees

Improving hate crime reporting procedures The Pride flag is flown at City Hall for the month of June, 2022. – Credit: Paul Holley

How other Wisconsin cities compare

Racine joined Milwaukee and Madison with perfect 100 MEI scores.

Other scores among Wisconsin cities can be found below: Within the Great Lakes region, which includes Wisconsin, cities saw an average MEI score of 83 points, up from 82 last year. The national city score average climbed to an all-time high of 68 points, marking the fifth consecutive year of national average increases. Of the cities reviewed, 187 have transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits for municipal employees, up from 181 in the 2021 MEI compilation. The Human Rights Campaign reported a record-breaking 120 cities earned the highest score of 100 this year, up from 11 in 2012’s inaugural index. The improved scores illustrate the striking advancements municipalities have made despite some being in states that have seen increased anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation, the organization stated.

Local celebration planned for Dec. 14

“We want Racine to be a community that is inclusive and equitable for everyone. While there is still work to be done, I am proud of the progress we’re making.” Mayor Cory Mason Pride Day 2022, held at Racine City Hall Plaza in June, drew a sizable crowd of LGBTQ+ community members and supporters to hear speakers from local government and area organizations. – Credit: Paul Holley

In recognition of this achievement, the City of Racine and the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin will host a celebration next Wednesday (Dec. 14) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave. More details to come.

The City of Racine’s MEI scorecard, along with all other participating cities, can be found here: https://www.hrc.org/resources/municipal-equality-index.

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.