The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Dec. 1. This week, Racine County Eye Web Editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim.

The business spotlight of the week is Scooter’s Coffee, 6910 Washington Ave. The franchise store is locally owned by the Sass family. Unlike most coffee shops, this store operates only via drive-thru. Want to learn more about what they offer? Read their feature article online on the Racine County Eye.

During the Racine Roundup, the staff at TMJ4 and at the Racine County Eye talked about the Blank-Fest Wisconsin happening Dec. 9-11 in Racine at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road. The fundraiser will continue in its 16th year to benefit HALO – Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and other local organizations that serve the homeless population in our area. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or make a monetary donation in order to gain access to weekend-long entertainment at the pub. More details are available on our website.

Lamoreaux wrapped up the segment by sharing Racine’s newest achievement. The City of Racine earned a perfect score in the annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) from the Human Rights Campaign. This city increased its score from 4 years ago when it earned 41 points. Learn about how they made this improvement online.

In recognition of this achievement, the City of Racine and the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin will host a celebration next Wednesday (Dec. 14) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Ave. More details to come.

Our collaboration with TMJ4

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

