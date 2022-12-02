RACINE AND KENOSHA – Gateway Technical College (GTC) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award. The deadline is Friday, Dec. 9. nominations

The award, in its 27th year, honors individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify Dr. King’s principles and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace.

The newest honorees will be recognized at GTC’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration program at noon on Jan. 16, 2023. The program will be held at the Madrigrano Conference Center-Haribo Hall at GTC’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha. The program will also be live-streamed with the link available on the GTC website the day of the event.

Anyone is invited nominate a living resident or organization from the counties of: Racine, Kenosha or Walworth who instills pride within the community and inspires others. At least two – and possibly more – awards may be presented to students, adults and organizations.

The 2022 honorees were Corey Prince of Racine, a community and political organizer, and founder of Community Consulting LLC, and Open Wings Learning Community of Kenosha, a school that provides progressive educational programming for children and adolescents that celebrates and embraces learners’ neurodiversities.

Nominations for the award may be submitted online by clicking the button below:

For more information, contact Marshlli Hamilton at hamiltonm@gtc.edu or Sarah Marbes at marbess@gtc.edu.