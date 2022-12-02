The Wisconsin School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) has awarded Union Grove Union High School District with a Spectrum Award of Merit for its work in school communications.

The Spectrum Awards recognizes high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. This year, this statewide competition honored over 40 school districts with awards, including the Union Grove Broncos. WSPRA presented the Spectrum Awards at its annual conference held Nov. 16-18 at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. The Broncos earned an Award of Merit for its new website and app communications project. WSPRA is a state affiliate of the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). The mission of WSPRA is to expand the capacity of its members to provide effective communication management for the purpose of strengthening educational opportunities for all students. Union Grove accepts award Pictured: Travis Wetzel, CTE & Communications Coordinator accepting the award at the WSPRA Fall Conference. – Credit: Union Grove High School

The website and app projects were judged by members of other school public relations associations in 20 different states on a 30-point scale in six areas: goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language, and design.

“The work submitted by the Spectrum Award winners is a testament to the importance of school communications and community engagement. They exemplify the very best communication work in school districts across the state,” said WSPRA President Joelle Doye of the Mineral Point Unified School District. “The winners demonstrate the critical role communication professionals play in education and the value of engaging stakeholders in order to build community support for Wisconsin’s schools.”

Union Grove High School’s Career & Technical Education Coordinator, Travis Wetzel, collected the award on behalf of the high school.

