RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Achievement Awards in which individuals, businesses or organizations are recognized for their contribution to the vitality of downtown during the past year.

Downtown Racine award nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

Downtown Showcase Award – An exciting event, person or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of downtown as an exciting, dynamic, happening place.

Corporate Citizenship Award – An individual who has been a catalyst in improving downtown; has provided service to the downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote downtown.

Best New Small Business Award – A new retail shop, gallery or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance downtown.

Downtown Champion Award – A business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting downtown through employment, facilities and sponsorship.

CPR Award – The redevelopment of a downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.

“A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes the vision, partnership and commitment. These awards are an opportunity for the DRC to honor the people and businesses that have that passion for our downtown.” – Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director

“Our downtown is the true heart and economic engine for our community, and we have all been encouraged by what our businesses and residents have accomplished during another tough year. It is our honor to award those who have inspired us to keep the faith and hope alive for better times ahead.” – M.T. Boyle, DRC Board Chairman

Get involved

Email nomination and description of why they deserve the award to: kkruse@racinedowntown.com. Nominations are due by Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The winners will be announced at the Downtown Racine Corporation’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Awards on Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at The Red Onion (555 Main St.). This is a free presentation and is open to the public. People are encouraged to RSVP by Jan. 4, 2023, to events@racinedowntown.com or 262-634-6002.

The 2021 Achievement Award winners were as follows:

● Downtown Showcase Award – Deer District Racine

● Corporate Citizenship Award – Dimple Navratil

● Best New Small Business Award – Littleport Brewing

● Downtown Champion Award – Joey & Anna LeGath

● CPR Award – KDS Construction

About Downtown Racine Corporation

Downtown Racine Corporation is a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists.

Submitted by our community partner: Downtown Racine Corporation

Local news

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.