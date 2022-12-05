RACINE — A 22-year-old Mount Pleasant man, with a criminal history in Racine and Kenosha counties that dates back to 2016, was returned on a warrant last week to face four misdemeanor charges from an alleged theft that happened last summer.

Billy Summers Jr., 525 S. Green Bay Road, faces misdemeanor counts of theft, obstructing and two for bail jumping, all as a repeat offender, in Racine County Circuit Court. Court records show an arrest warrant had been issued last June 21, and Summers Jr. was freed on the recent case on a $300 cash bond.

Summers Jr. is due back in court on Feb. 27, for an 8:30 a.m. status hearing.

The criminal complaint: theft of mail-order Nike shoes

A Mount Pleasant Police officer responded on June 7, 2021, to the 5000 block of Graceland Boulevard in Racine for a theft report. The officer spoke with the victim, who stated he had purchased a pair of Nike Air Jordan Legend Blue Low shoes online for $240 and had them shipped to his sister’s residence.

When his sister, who had received a notification the shoes were delivered, went to get them from her mailbox, the shoes were missing.

The woman’s landlord told her that a Black male had been seen in the buildings and parking lots with multiple Nike shoes, the complaint states. The landlord stated he watched Summers Jr. exit the building, and at the same time, saw a vehicle driven by a female enter the lot. The female stated she was there to make a sale of Nike shoes that she had set up on Facebook Marketplace.

At that time, Summers Jr. allegedly stated he was the buyer, “but indicated that he did not have any money to pay for the shoes.” The woman showed the landlord a Facebook profile photo of the man she was there to meet, and he appeared to be the defendant.

Summers Jr. then allegedly provided the landlord with several names of people he was supposed to visit, but the complaint states that none of them were tenants in the building. While he spoke to the defendant, the landlord observed a vehicle pull in, driven by a Hispanic male, that had eight or nine Nike boxes in the trunk. Both Summers Jr. and the driver then left the scene.

Police were provided a cell phone number and a name that didn’t match that number. An officer eventually determined the number belonged to the defendant. The officer also matched the Facebook photo for “Reesekappa Bill” to the defendant.

The landlord also positively identified Summers Jr. in a photo lineup, the complaint states.

Long criminal history

Court records show two open cases against the defendant, along with six previous criminal convictions in Racine County.

Summers Jr. pleaded guilty in September to felony resisting causing substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor bail jumping in Kenosha County and will be sentenced on Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. He also has a current open misdemeanor case in Racine County, where he faces misdemeanor charges of possession of THC and obstructing.

A status hearing, in that case, will be held at the same time as the current case, records show.

In addition to the current theft case, Summers Jr. has previous convictions for felony counts of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and fleeing in Kenosha County, which drew an 18-month prison sentence; felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft in 2018 in Racine (one year, nine months in jail); misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2018 in Racine (90 days jail); misdemeanor theft and criminal trespassing in 2018 in Racine (six months jail); felony bail jumping in 2017 in Racine (three years probation); and two felony counts of a prisoner throwing/expelling bodily substances in 2016 in Racine (one year in prison).

