RACINE — A bright red and gold North Pole Express letterbox is ready to receive letters to Santa Claus. The box is located near the west entrance to Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. The City of Racine invites kids of all ages to drop their letters in the box by Tuesday, Dec. 22. Be sure to include your name and address so one of Santa’s elves can respond.

North Pole Express letterbox

Credit: Paul Holley

Local news, celebrations and more

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.