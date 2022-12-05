RACINE — Nonprofits within the City of Racine are invited to apply for funding from the city’s Special Event Grant Fund. The application deadline is 12 noon on Jan. 6, 2023.

The Special Event Grant Fund is administered by Real Racine, the area’s destination marketing organization. The fund’s goal is to provide marketing support for new special events that will bring in visitors from outside the area. The fund utilizes 10 percent of the total room tax collected annually by the city. Approximately $20,000 is expected to be available to area nonprofits for the 2023 grants.

Eligible applicants must be: Nonprofit 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) organizations based within the City of Racine

Proposing events that are open to the general public, non-political in nature and held in an ADA-accessible venue

Able to match the grant they receive dollar-for-dollar

Although past grant recipients are welcome to apply, preference will be given to first-time applicants. Special Event Grant Fund administrators are particularly interested in events that promote the city’s culture and lifestyle, including the arts, history, recreation, sports or health/fitness. Preference will also be given to first-time events scheduled for the non-summer months.

Conventions, exhibitions that are part of a convention and business meetings are not eligible for funding.

To apply, visit realracine.com/event-grant or pick up an application at the Real Racine Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville. A review committee will meet in January and the grants will be announced by the end of the month.

For more information, contact Cari Greving at cari@realracine.com or at 262-498-5197.

Local nonprofits

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.