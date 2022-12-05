UNION GROVE — Sponsors and volunteers are needed this holiday season to help Wreaths Across America honor Veterans who have been laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., in Union Grove. Wreaths Across America will host a ceremony and event placing wreaths on the graves of service members on Dec. 17.

At 11 a.m. on Dec. 17, a short ceremony will take place at the North Columbarium Plaza near the branch of the service flag plaza. After the ceremony, at approximately 11:30 a.m., volunteers will begin placing wreaths in designated sections throughout the cemetery.

On the day of the event, the administration building will be closed, but the kiosk gravesite locator is available and public restrooms will be available for use. Bathrooms are located on the lower level of the administration building.

Get involved with Wreaths Across America

This holiday season there are three ways you can contribute to their efforts:

Register to volunteer: help distribute wreaths at the cemetery

Sponsor: donate money to fund wreaths

Promote: invite others to get involved

Looking at 2022, this cemetery has 4,109 wreaths sponsored. They have 21.6% to reach this goal. 14,891 wreaths still need sponsorship for the next wreath-laying event.

Visit the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery’s Wreaths Across America webpage for more information on how to get involved and support local heroes this holiday season.

