RACINE — Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center will be hosting its 20th annual book giveaway this holiday season. Books come at no charge to those attending the event.

On Dec. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m., this local nonprofit will distribute books to children at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street, in Downtown Racine.

This event follows along with the Cops ‘N Kids’ mission: to get books into every child’s hands. They’re working to make that a reality for many children this holiday season. Attendees are welcome to select and pick out the books they desire to bring home.

The Junior League of Racine will be on hand to wrap the books. Families attending are encouraged to bring their own bags to take books home. There will be some plastic bags available courtesy of Uline.

“The ability to read is extremely important,” says Julia Witherspoon, founder and Executive Director of Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center. “Thank you to everyone that makes it possible for us to put free books into the hands of our children.”

Special guests

In addition to scoring new-to-you books, Santa Claus will be appearing at this event. People are welcome to take photos with him. Special guests include, LeRoy Butler, Green Bay Packer and Pro Football Hall of Famer, as well as the founder/Executive Director of Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, Julia Witherspoon, and Racine Police Department Chief of Police, Maurice Robinson. Other visitors may include the members of the Racine Police Department K9 Unit, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and many other law enforcement officers from surrounding Southeastern Wisconsin agencies including the FBI and Racine/South Shore Fire Departments. Julia Witherspoon, left, poses with Green Bay Packer and Pro Football Hall of Famer, LeRoy Butler, and one other individual at a Cops ‘N Kids event. – Credit: Cops 'N Kids

Cops ‘N Kids volunteers and donors also make this event possible, as well as the services provided at the reading center. For more information, visit the nonprofit’s website.