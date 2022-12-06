RACINE — A 41-year-old man is facing decades behind bars after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase with his minor child in the car.

MH, of Racine, was charged Mon., Dec. 5, 2022, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of fleeing an officer and mentally harming a child, two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one misdemeanor charge of obstruction. If convicted, he faces up to 37 years in prison or $95,000 in fines.

We are not using the defendant’s name to help protect the identity of his minor child.

The criminal complaint: routine stop leads to high-speed chase

According to the criminal complaint, MH’s statements to police at the time of his arrest indicated he has full custody of his minor child. Online court records list two cases filed in 2015 and 2016, respectively, that show MH was attempting to get full legal custody and placement of the child. A CHIPS (child in need of protection and/or services) case was filed against the mother, and the child was living with a maternal aunt. Digital documentation does not record either case concluded with MH receiving custody of the child.

Police on Friday, (Dec. 2, 2022) in Wind Point attempted a traffic stop after MH rolled through a stop sign. He pulled over but fled the scene as officers approached his vehicle. According to the complaint, the high-speed chase extended 2.1 miles, and MH was clocked at speeds up to 75 mph through residential neighborhoods. He ran multiple stop signs and red lights.

MH finally pulled over at the Speedway gas station on Douglas Avenue where he exited the car and entered the building, the complaint reads. He resisted arrest until a K9 unit arrived but still advised officers to shoot him. His young child was found in the back seat crying hysterically and had been present during the incident. MH told police he had full custody of the child.

MH doesn’t have any criminal history other than two traffic violations from February 2022. During his initial appearance, he was assigned a $1,000 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with his minor child. MH will next be in court on Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.