RACINE — An ongoing drug investigation by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit came to a head Friday morning, and led to a slew of criminal charges against two city residents.

And for one of those arrested, April L. Howe, 41, 1754 Grange Ave., No. 108, the new case brings the total of five open drug-related cases she’s currently facing.

Howe and her son, Kevon L. Hudson, 21, 4135 Marquette St., both were arrested by agents at 9:30 a.m. after several controlled buys of crack cocaine at April Howe’s residence. During the investigation, agents developed information that Kevon Hudson also was involved, according to a press release.

Inside the Grange Avenue residence, agents seized a laundry list of illegal drugs, including:

25.2 grams of cocaine

4.7 grams of psilocybin

25.8 grams of marijuana

Four ounces of liquid flower (THC)

Five tabs of acid

5.5 ounces of promethazine with codeine

227 tablets of Acetaminophen/hydrocodone

One tablet of amphetamine

Three tablets of morphine

Two tablets of Vyvanse

Three tables of methylphenidate/hydrochloride

One strip of Suboxone Credit: Racine County Metro Drug Unit

In addition, police seized a semi-automatic handgun with ammunition, digital scales, packaging materials, cell phones and $690 in cash.

During the search, agents also located two young children in the residence. Officials from the Racine County Human Services Department were contacted and took custody of the children, the release states.

Howe and Hudson were taken to the Racine County Jail, where Howe currently is being held in custody on a cash bond of $755,000, while Hudson remains in custody on a $520,000 cash bond. Criminal court records did not indicate if either had an initial appearance in this case as of Monday afternoon.

Criminal charges had yet to be filed as of Monday. Agents referred potential charges against both defendants that include five counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver Schedule II narcotics, possession of Psilocybin, possession with intent to deliver LSD, possession of marijuana, six counts of maintaining a drug-trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver while armed and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Long list of charges

At the time of her arrest Friday, Howe was free on bond in four pending open drug-related cases in Racine County that cover a total of 37 felony charges.

In a case filed on Nov. 11, she is charged with nine felony bail-jumping counts, one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of ccaine. She posted a $2,500 bond in that case.

Howe was charged with 10 felony counts on Sept. 22, including Six for bail jumping, two for maintaining a drug-trafficking place and one each of manufacturing/delivering cocaine less than 1 gram and for manufacturing/delivering cocaine between 1 and 5 grams. Howe was free on a $10,000 signature bond. April L. Howe – Credit: Racine County Jail

Last Sept. 13, Howe was charged with nine felonies, including six for bail jumping and one each for possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5 and 15 grams, possession of narcotic drugs and maintaining a drug-trafficking house. She was free on a $3,500 bond in that case.

In addition, Howe is charged with eight felonies in a case filed on May 19, 2021. In that one, she is charged with four counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine less than 1 gram, three counts of maintaining a drug-trafficking place and one count of manufacturing/delivering cocaine between 1 and 5 grams. She was free on a $5,000 signature bond. Kevon L. Hudson – Credit: Racine County Jail

Howe is due back in court on all four cases for a status hearing on Feb. 7, at 9 a.m.

Hudson also has one pending case and faces a felony charge of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor possession of THC. He has a status hearing set for Dec. 15, at 8:30 a.m.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.