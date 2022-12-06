RACINE — The temperatures have dropped and it’s officially time to bundle up across Southeastern Wisconsin. Multiple businesses are heading up a coat drive to share the warmth by collecting donations of coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves through Dec. 19.
The donations collected will support community members at HALO – Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, 2000 DeKoven Ave., Racine. Donations for adults and children are needed. Items may be new or gently used.
Coat drive drop-off sites
Have items to give? Drop off items at:
- Black Belt Karate Studio of Racine
- 5630 Washington Ave.
- The Main Project & Cafe
- 1014 State St.
- Championship Martial Arts, Oak Creek
- 8641 S. Howell Ave.
- Championship Martial Arts, Kenosha
- 6928 Green Bay Road
- Taejavu’s On Main
- 240 Main St.
- Market on Main
- 433 Main St.
In addition to the businesses serving as drop-off sites for the coat drive, Christopher C. Bogan and Associates is sponsoring the effort. Have more questions? Contact Share The Warmth at 262-425-0111.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.