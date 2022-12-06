RACINE — The temperatures have dropped and it’s officially time to bundle up across Southeastern Wisconsin. Multiple businesses are heading up a coat drive to share the warmth by collecting donations of coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves through Dec. 19.

The donations collected will support community members at HALO – Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, 2000 DeKoven Ave., Racine. Donations for adults and children are needed. Items may be new or gently used.

In addition to the businesses serving as drop-off sites for the coat drive, Christopher C. Bogan and Associates is sponsoring the effort. Have more questions? Contact Share The Warmth at 262-425-0111.