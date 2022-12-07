BURLINGTON — Tuesday (Dec. 6) marked the 33rd anniversary of the disappearance of Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger. Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who knew her when she lived in Burlington in the 1980s.
Krueger reported missing by husband, parents
Kerry, then 31, was reported missing on Dec. 7, 1989, by her husband, Tracey Krueger, and her parents. Tracey Krueger told police that on the evening of Dec. 5, Kerry had received a phone call from work to fill in for a co-worker at an out-of-state trade show beginning the next morning.
Kerry left the couple’s Burlington home at about 4 a.m. on Dec. 6 to catch a flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Her work supervisor later reported that no trade shows were scheduled and that no employees, including Kerry, were scheduled to attend any trade shows at that time.
Kerry has not been seen or heard from since the time of her disappearance. She left behind a 3-year-old daughter. Her family told authorities that she would not have left on her own accord.
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Kerry Krueger is asked to contact Sheriff’s Investigator Tommy Sharrett at 262-886-8493 or email Tommy.Sharrett@racinecounty.com.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.
