Luberry’s, located at 532 N. Pine St., is a curated home decor store consisting of vintage pieces, antiques, seasonal decor, primitives and more. Luberry’s is owned by Lauryn Mattila, an antique hobbyist, and mother.

This artisan brings her craft and knack for collecting to the area as a source of local goods, both from the past and present.

“By incorporating old with new, we are reminded of simpler times, to focus on the present, and to create memories. A home should be adorned with accents that tell your story and are a part of creating memorable spaces for your family and friends,” says Mattila.