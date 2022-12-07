A Burlington resident has found a home for her business in Downtown Burlington after years of being a vendor at local markets.
Luberry’s, located at 532 N. Pine St., is a curated home decor store consisting of vintage pieces, antiques, seasonal decor, primitives and more. Luberry’s is owned by Lauryn Mattila, an antique hobbyist, and mother.
This artisan brings her craft and knack for collecting to the area as a source of local goods, both from the past and present.
“By incorporating old with new, we are reminded of simpler times, to focus on the present, and to create memories. A home should be adorned with accents that tell your story and are a part of creating memorable spaces for your family and friends,” says Mattila.
Family history of collecting
“I’ve always had a love for antiques and home decor. I come from a line of home decorating. It really started with my grandma. Then my mom and my grandma used to have pop-up antique sales. Honestly, as a kid, I used to help her out and I would even make stuff that she would sell,” says the business owner.
The knowledge she gained about antiques and home decor isn’t the only thing she’s brought to her business from her childhood. The store name, Luberry’s, comes from her childhood nickname, which Mattila’s parents gave to her.
“My grandma and I were extremely close and she passed away just under a year (ago). And she had like full-on primitive decor and it was literally like you would walk in and you were like stepping back into the 1800s,” Mattila says about her Grandma’s home. “She had such an eye. I always said she could have been in the magazine. It was absolutely incredible.”
There’s no denying her grandma continues on through her. That same drive that her grandma had is being carried into the next generation with Mattila.
Putting down roots
In the fall of 2017, at the time, the mother of two transformed her passion into her business. She began selling her restored and repainted furniture, decor, and other items at a booth within a store. From there, she expanded becoming a vendor at different markets in Waterford, Wisc. and Antioch, Ill.
Now, the mother of three is taking on her next endeavor. As of this Nov., she’s put down roots by opening up her own brick-and-mortar.
Luberry’s: A place to create
Moving into her first storefront, she brings some of her late grandma’s primitives, reclaimed furniture like dressers, nightstands, accessories, blankets, linen throws, barn wood, and windows. The selection offered at Luberry’s will change with the season too.
At her store, this time of year, you can find holiday items like handmade wreaths made by Michelle Garcia from Serenity Decor. Likewise, Luberry’s carries greenery, wool-spun trees, greeting signs, ornaments, and more.
There’s even a DIY section. Makers and creators can gather at the storefront to build their own DIY Hot Cocoa Tray on Dec. 8. Tickets are available online. If you miss the chance to learn from Mattila and Garcia in this class, don’t worry, other DIY experiences will be offered in the future. Check their website for details about classes.
These pieces are mainly handmade by the owner herself. When you shop at Luberry’s you’re supporting a small business and an artist. Can’t make it into the store? Shop the selection online.
“There’s something for everyone. People can just add something to their homes and I kind of like bridging the gap,” says the owner about her store that blends old and new items.
Store hours are flexible. Keep up with their Facebook page for weekly store updates.
