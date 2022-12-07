MOUNT PLEASANT — A 24-year-old Oak Creek man turned himself in at the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Dec. 2 for allegedly shooting at and wounding another man at a Kwik Trip gas station after a road rage incident.

Gage Cortez was charged Tues., Dec. 6, in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of first-degree endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison or $200,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: shooting at Kwik Trip

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched on Nov. 29 to the Kwik Trip at 943 Southeast Frontage Road, for reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the Kwik Trip, witnesses reported seeing two vehicles—a black, Toyota SUV and a blue sedan—enter the parking lot. Cortez and an unidentified third party exited the SUV, and another man got out of the sedan and started to argue. Cortez pulled a 9 mm handgun and fired several shots at the other man, hitting him twice in the legs.

The injured man drove himself away from the scene but later parked his car at a local taxi company and had a cab take him to Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie where he was treated for a single gunshot wound to each of his legs. The man told police the incident did begin as road rage, the complaint continues. His report plus video surveillance from the Kwik Trip corroborate witness statements.

Cortez was not initially identified as the shooter, and MPPD asked for the public’s help in finding the perpetrator in a press release sent to media on Nov. 30. According to the criminal complaint, on Fri., Dec. 2, Cortez’s lawyer called police and advised them that Cortez wanted to turn himself in.

Cortez was assigned a $12,500 cash bond and ordered on house arrest with GPS monitoring, to not possess or control any weapons, and to have no contact with the man he allegedly shot. He will next be in court on Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing.

