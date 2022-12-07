RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine girl is facing adult charges after allegedly stealing two cars on two different dates, and leading police on a high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood.

Levaeh Williams was charged Mon., Dec. 5, in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction. If convicted of all charges, she could face up to 31 years in prison or $90,000 in fines.

The criminal complaints: stealing 2 cars

According to the criminal complaints against her, Williams was identified as the person on Sept. 11, 2022, who stole a woman’s car from the Walmart parking lot at 3049 S. Oakes Road. The woman reported she lost her keys while shopping, and when she went to the parking lot, her car was missing.

Video surveillance from the store depicts Williams exiting the building and walking by the woman’s car before returning to it, getting behind the wheel and driving away. The next day, police received reports of a car driving around Washington Park High School at a high rate of speed, the complaint continues. Video from the school shows two girls hanging out of the sunroof of the car and another operating it.

When officers arrived, they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver and passengers fled. According to the criminal complaint, they found a burgundy puffy jacket matching that of the one Williams wore when she drove away in the woman’s car, a notebook with Williams’ name on it, and a box of clear, plastic baggies and a scale with marijuana residue on it.

After the woman retrieved her car, she reported significant cosmetic damage inside and outside the vehicle, the complaint reads. She also said the car had extensive mechanical issues.

According to the second complaint against her, Williams stole a woman’s unlocked and running car on Sun., Dec. 4, 2022, from the 2300 block of Victory Avenue. When officers spotted the vehicle at a nearby gas station, Williams fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood at speeds up to 69 mph in a 25 mph zone, blowing at least five stop signs during the 45-second pursuit.

The chase ended when Williams lost control of the car and collided with the side of a house in the 3000 block of 17th Street, the complaint continues. She fled on foot and was apprehended after a short foot chase. Two individuals inside the house were uninjured, but the interior of the home was damaged.

Williams was assigned $2,500 cash bonds for each case and ordered to not drive or to possess or consume any alcohol or controlled substances. She will next be in court on Dec. 14 for her preliminary hearing for both cases.