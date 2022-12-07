Thomas A. Slamka of Waterford, age 67, passed away peacefully at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Dec. 4, 2022. Tom will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of Thomas’s life will be held on Dec. 13, 2022, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, Wis. A memorial service will be held promptly at 3 p.m. followed by an open house gathering until 6 p.m.

The family suggests memorial donations to The Melanoma Research Foundation or to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha County.

A full obituary will be available at a later time.

