RACINE — An attempted theft of from a vehicle on Dec. 5 led to a fight between the victim and suspect, and eventually to the arrest of a 31-year-old Cudahy man on three misdemeanor charges.

Shawn T. Wiskerchen, 3626 E. Holmes Ave., faces misdemeanor counts of attempted theft, battery and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.

Wiskerchen was scheduled to make an adjourned initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon, where a bond amount would be set. Court records show he’s in custody in the Racine County Jail.

The criminal complaint: attempted theft, battery, disorderly conduct

Racine Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Blaine Avenue on Dec. 5 at about 4:45 a.m. for a report of an assault. The caller stated her boyfriend had confronted a male who was trying to steal from their car.

The caller stated her boyfriend was bleeding from his head after he fought with Wiskerchen. The victim stated that he and his girlfriend heard someone outside their house, so he went to confront the defendant, who was seen digging through the vehicle.

At that point, a physical struggle ensued, the complaint states. The victim stated he threw Wiskerchen to the ground, and the two men exchanged punches. During the fight, the defendant lost his yellow hoodie, his hat and sandals before he ran northbound toward 21st Street.

The victim suffered a significant laceration to the back of his head and had fresh scrapes on his left shoulder, right elbow and right big toe. He complained of pain and dizziness and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Several miscellaneous items were found in the driveway of the residence, but only one, a pocket knife, belonged to the victim, which led police to believe the suspect had broken into other neighborhood vehicles.

Second call pieces attemped theft together

At about that same time, additional officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Pierce Boulevard, where they spoke to a woman who stated her boyfriend, Wiskerchen, had been jumped in “Rubberville.” The officer from the original call responded to that address and spoke with the defendant, who had on one black sock that matched a second sock found on Blaine Avenue.

Wiskerchen also had several fresh injuries and matched the description provided by the victim. He told police he had been jumped by four unknown individuals that he did not know, the complaint states.

The defendant’s girlfriend stated he had left the house hours before to get cigarettes and had taken her phone. Officers had her “ping” the phone, and the iPhone with the same case found at Blaine Avenue began to ring, which placed Wiskerchen at the location where the attempted theft was thwarted.

Criminal court records show that Wiskerchen was convicted in 2015 of burglary in Racine County and was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by four years of extended supervision. He was in custody for that theft from Dec. 1, 2015, to June 15, 2018.