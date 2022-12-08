RACINE — A 23-year-old Racine man, convicted of two felony charges in 2019, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after he was arrested on firearm charges on Dec. 1.

Deavon J. Turner, 1718 Maple St., is charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a repeat offender, along with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon, also as a repeat offender.

The felony charge carries a possible maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of $25,000. Turner was back in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and more

A Racine Police officer stopped a vehicle on High Street, just south of Charles Street, at about 7:36 p.m. When the officer made contact with the driver, he noticed an extended magazine for a firearm sticking out from underneath the passenger seat where Turner had been sitting.

The officer stated he was familiar with Turner, who had been mentioned as part of a number of shots-fired calls. Turner also is a known associate of the “Dirty P Gang,” the complaint states.

During a vehicle search, police found a Springfield .45-caliber handgun under the passenger seat, along with a loaded .45-caliber magazine that fit into the handgun.

Court records show Turner was convicted in April of 2019 of felony possession of THC and felony bail jumping, along with misdemeanor resisting arrest. In that case, the judge imposed and stayed an 18-month prison sentence and placed the defendant on three years of probation.