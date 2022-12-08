WIND LAKE — A call for a suspected drug overdose earlier this week led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Wind Lake man on four criminal charges.

Matthew S. Walkowski, 27901 Homestead Road, faces felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs as a repeat offender and possession of cocaine, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Each of the felonies carries a possible maximum prison term of three years, six months and a fine of $10,000.

Walkowski remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond. He is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Dec. 15 for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: suspected drug overdose

Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched the defendant’s residence after a caller stated he was out in the front yard the past 30 minutes, was “incoherent” and “flipping out.”

While they waited for rescue to arrive, police were handed a glass pipe that had been found on the front porch where Walkowski was laying. Inside the residence, a phone was recovered with a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Police also were given a piece of paper with a white rock-like substance that tested positive for cocaine, the complaint states.

Walkowski was taken to Burlington Memorial Hospital, where he received two doses of Narcan. At one point, while a doctor spoke to him, the defendant allegedly grabbed the bedside urinal, filled with urine, and acted like he was going to throw it while he yelled obscenities.

Criminal court records show that Walkowski has previous convictions of battery by a prisoner in 2021 in Walworth County, along with previous drug convictions in both Walworth and Racine counties.