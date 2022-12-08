BURLINGTON — On Dec. 6, the City of Burlington Common Council unanimously approved the Echo Dam Modification as a part of the Echo Lake Dam Spillway Compliance Project.

What’s next?

According to the city, this approval will:

Repair the dam, keep and dredge Echo Lake

Expand the existing park and amenities

The repair is set to cost nearly $8 million.

Results of referendum

“This referendum was the culmination of nearly two years of study, reporting, community engagement, designing, and concept planning for the Echo Lake Dam Spillway Compliance Project,” states the city’s website.

The Nov. 8, 2022 Referendum results are as follows:

Dam Removal & River Restoration (Option 1): 1805 (40.4%) Dam Modification & Lake Restoration (Option 2): 2665 (59.6%) Nov. 8, 2022 Referendum results

These results helped give the council a look at what residents wanted the future of Echo Lake and the dam to look like.

TMJ4’s article gives an inside look at the viewpoints of residents who were in-favor and not-in-favor of the modification, prior to the common council’s vote.

Nevertheless, the common council voted to essentially determine the future of Echo Lake and the dam.

A look at the future

Animated video of the Dam Modification & Lake Restoration Project.

More updates about this project can be found on the Echo Lake Dam website.

