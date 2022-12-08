Update: The Caledonia Police Department has been informed by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train that the train is running behind schedule by approximately an hour.

RACINE COUNTY — The Candian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is traveling back to Wisconsin this holiday season. The free event will once again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network, including Racine County. On Dec. 8, the Holiday Train will make pit stops in Caledonia and Sturtevant.

This season’s return to the rails marks the Holiday Train’s first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. This year, the Holiday Train will bring performers Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott to Racine County.

Racine County residents have not one but two chances to see the Holiday Train this holiday season.

Sturtevant stop

The tour will stop at the Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, in Sturtevant, at 6:45 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. The train will depart at 7:45 p.m.

Parking in Sturtevant

Parking is free at the train station. Additionally, people are welcome to park for free at Twenty Twenty Family Vision Center, 10351 Washington Ave., or at Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave.

Caledonia stop

From there, the train will travel to Caledonia and arrive at 8 p.m. at the railway crossing at 11402 County Road G. The show will start at 8:15 p.m. and go until 8:45 p.m. until departing for its next stop. The Depot Restaurant & Tavern and Parker Power Equipment support this stop.

Highway G access will be limited to people attending the event starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Highway G at 7:15 p.m. and will remain closed until approximately 10:00 p.m., according to the Caledonia Police Department.

Festivities offered

The festivities offered by The Depot and Parker Power are as follows:

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. TMJ4 Team Weather Services

5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus

5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Case High School Carolers

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bernie Brewer and The Racing Sausages

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Princess, Elf, Miss Teen

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks, Bango, and Milwaukee Buck’s Hoop Troop

7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Gifford Children’s Choir

Parking in Caledonia

Round-trip satellite parking locations will be available tonight. The last shuttle departs at 7 p.m. Proceeds from parking will benefit feeding hungry families in Racine County.

$5 per person, 16 years old and under free at: Phantom Fireworks I-94 & Hwy G

St. Louis Church, 13207 Hwy G

Swans Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Hwy H – OR –

$20 per carload: Witts End, 11601 Hwy G, until full

Parker Power, 11333 Hwy G, until full

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving,” said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO.

When attending the event, organizers ask attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they’re able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying at the local food banks to help people in the community who are in need. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations typically go further than food donations.

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it’s raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

View the CP Holiday Train Tracker online .

