SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9, starting at 3 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Counties affected by this advisory are Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, Waukesha, Rock, and Walworth. This also includes the cities/towns of Racine, Kenosha, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.

It’s predicted that there will be wet, heavy snow with total snow accumulations of two to four inches. The NWS is projecting ice accumulations of a light glaze. Locations near Lake Michigan can expect lower snowfall amounts.

Due to these winter weather conditions, NWS reports that drivers should be aware and plan for slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could impact the evening commute too.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

